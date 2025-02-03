Mississippi Couple Commits $25 Million Gift to Benefit UMMC Cancer Care and Research

John and Sandy Black of Madison have committed $25 million, the single largest gift in University of Mississippi Medical Center history, in support of the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute’s campaign to build a new facility to advance world-class patient care and research.

The Blacks’ gift will help strengthen UMMC’s dedication to tackling the urgent cancer care needs in Mississippi, which has the highest cancer mortality rate in the nation.

“We’re so proud to be part of this. I believe it will bloom and blossom, especially knowing that it’s not just a cancer clinic, but also a center for research and development,” said Sandy Black. “With UMMC being the only academic medical center in our state, we’re very proud to support that.”

A major step in UMMC’s plan is major investment in infrastructure. A new, five-story, 250,000+ square foot building will hold state-of-the-art facilities designed to deliver cutting-edge care and foster groundbreaking research, which includes clinical trials. The new facility is designed to provide a welcoming, interdisciplinary space that enhances patient and family care, improves access and offers a seamless health care experience.

UMMC has initiated a $125 million capital campaign to help fund the new facility. In addition to the Blacks’ gift, the couple will also act as honorary chairs of the campaign committee.

The Blacks’ commitment to improving the community aligns with UMMC’s broader mission to address cancer care disparities in Mississippi. A key part of this mission is achieving National Cancer Institute designation which will enhance the center’s cancer research capabilities, lead to more breakthroughs and expand treatment options for patients.