Mississippi Casinos Still on A Roll   



Gaming revenues total $2.5 billion each year

Even as more surrounding states have opened casinos, Mississippi is continuing to be a popular destination for casino resorts. Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Jay McDaniel said in mid-July that while commercial gaming revenues are down slightly—less than .5% year-to-date—it isn’t unusual to see fluctuations throughout the year depending on different circumstances.

“Statewide, February, March, and April do well partly because people get tax returns and sometimes have a little extra money,” said McDaniel. “The early part of the year and summer months tend to do better than later in the year. Through the end of May, we have seen no sign of a slowdown. We have 26 commercial casinos owned by various companies. They do a good job of not only managing gaming revenues but hotel and restaurant amenities. They also are skilled at weathering downturns such as hurricanes. It is a very healthy industry. Eight percent of revenues are paid to the state and four percent to local governments. About $300 million is paid in taxes each year off $2.5 billion in gaming revenues.”

McDaniel said the state benefited by embracing legalized gaming and allowing casinos to operate without a lot of regulatory restrictions. “It is a free market and it has flourished,” he said.

Mississippi was one of the first states to offer sports betting in 2018 when it became legal due to the federal ban being lifted, but players have to be physically at the casinos. After 2021, Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas legalized online sports betting, which drew away quite a few Mississippi customers.

“What we have seen is a lot of our market goes to those neighboring states,” said McDaniel. “The year 2021 was the best after Covid for sports betting. Since then, we are down 40%. Fortunately, sports betting is a small percentage of what our casinos do—less than 1% of revenues—but it is still an impact. The legislature may discuss allowing Mississippi casinos to expand to a mobile sports betting market.”

There are three markets in the state: the lower Mississippi casinos from Greenville to Natchez, Tunica on the upper river region and coastal region. The state’s markets are heavily tourism driven with about half of the visitors from out of state, increasing to 60% to 70% on the Coast.

“We want to see them come, stay and enjoy more than just the gaming,” said McDaniel. “Our operators do a very good job of providing amenities other than just gaming, and I expect to see that continue.”

Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association Executive Director Larry Gregory agrees about the importance of other attractions adding to the appeal of visits to Mississippi casinos. The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Gulfport is a great example. Gregory said the penguins, in particular, are a big hit. Golf courses, spas, fishing, beaches, restaurants and museums are also big draws. Cruising the Coast has been rated as the fifth best car show in the country.

“All of our hotels are completely packed from that event alone,” said Gregory. “Gaming and tourism have really blossomed. Mississippi didn’t just want to be known only for its slot machines. We wanted to be a jurisdiction that was a resort destination that included amenities to attract families and have tourism as a part of the gaming resort picture. We are proud of how our industry partners helped provide an overall great vacation experience. You see loads of families coming down.”

Gregory said while revenues aren’t as high as the previous year, the Mississippi River casinos are holding their own. Tunica is a market that has been struggling the past few years, however it is maintaining.

Gregory said the industry has been successful in part because of exceptional customer service, high quality dining and lodging, and responding to challenges like hurricanes—it is expected to be a busy hurricane season this year—the BP oil spill and recessions.

“The casinos respond,” he said. “If gas is too high, they give customers gas cards.”

In addition to tax revenues, the casino industry employs 16,000 people who earn $800 million in wages and benefits per year.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian’s two casinos are separate from the state-regulated casinos, but also have a big focus on entertainment amenities. Pearl River Resorts Director of Public Relations Erica Clemons-Moore said the resort boasts a dynamic mix of gaming, entertainment and family-friendly activities that make it a standout destination for business travelers and vacationers alike.

For those who prefer the great outdoors, Pearl River Resort offers two golf courses, The Azaleas and The Oaks. With flexible membership options and seasonal specials, the club caters to individuals, families, and corporate groups looking to combine business with leisure on the green.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is known as “The Beach Within Reach.” It covers 15 acres and features 13 waterslides, a popular relaxing lazy river, and a massive splash pad designed just for kids. Open daily throughout the summer, this is a hit for kids of all ages.

Upcoming entertainment at Pearl River Resort’s Silver Star Convention Center includes host Jeff Dunham’s “Artificial Intelligence” Comedy Tour August 16 and Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on October 4.

“For those seeking a more intimate entertainment experience, live music is a weekend staple at the Star Light Lounge in Silver Star Casino and the Center Bar at Golden Moon Casino,” said Clemons-Moore. “Whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a family getaway, or a weekend escape, Pearl River Resort offers something for everyone. it’s the ultimate destination for business and pleasure.”

A full schedule of events, entertainment, and amenities is available at PearlRiverResort.com.