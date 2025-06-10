Mississippi Business Journal announces “Top 40 Under 40” awards luncheon

This years event has been sold out! See you in 2026.

Mississippi Business Journal will honor 40 young leaders across the state who are under 40 years old during a luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will give the keynote address.

“This annual event recognizes emerging leaders from across Mississippi who are under the age of 40 and are already making a significant contribution in their communities and industries,” said J. Scott Coopwood, Publisher and Owner of the Mississippi Business Journal. “The 2025 honorees are from diverse fields, including business, community involvement, and more.”

Class members were selected by a panel of business and community leaders. Nominations were solicited through various MBJ platforms, such as the monthly print edition and social media.

“The goal of the ‘Top 40 Under 40’ salute is to not only pay tribute to these young leaders from across the state, but to inspire the next generation of leaders and highlight the contributions of emerging professionals,” said Coopwood.

The honorees being recognized this year are:

Katie Anthony

Dean of Graduate Studies at University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg

Anne Hall Brashier

Chief of Staff for Governor Tate Reeves, Jackson

Robert A. Carson, III

Partner, Merkel & Cocke, Clarksdale

Dawn Casaus

Senior VP, BankPlus, Madison

Candace Coleman

Senior Communications Specialist for Entergy, Jackson

Michael Crowe

President, SRP Holdings, Meridian

Sunny Desai

CEO and Founder of Desai Companies, Ridgeland

Carley Dunaway

Owner/Architect, dunawayWILLIAMS, Jackson

Erick Evans

SVP Marketing, C Spire, Ridgeland

Charles Finkley

President/CEO and Foreign Trade Zone Administrator, Tunica County Chamber and Economic Development, Tunica

Meryl Fisackerly

COO, Golden Triangle Development Link, Columbus

Rob Hairston

Director of Projects, Community Development Foundation, Tupelo

Jordan Holder

General Manager, Hol-Mac Corporation, Bay Springs

John Morgan Hughes

Senior Partner, Ten One Strategies, Jackson

Terrence D. Hunter

Founder and Owner, The Hunter Law Firm, Natchez

Grace Johnson

Founder of Bread/Co-Founder of Blue Hen, Sumrall

Marcus Johnson

Director, Training, Development & Productivity, C Spire, Ridgeland

Hunter Knight

Owner, Properly Tied, Oxford

Ryker Lackey

Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs, Clearwater Group, Jackson

T. J. Mayfield

Vicksburg Alderman, Vicksburg

Jim Miller

Executive Director of MS Main Street Association, Madison

J.T. Mitchell

News Director/Host, SuperTalk Mississippi Media, Jackson

Chris Monsour

VP, AnderCorp, Jackson

Jourdan Nicaud

President, Secret Coast, Pass Christian

Davis Pace

CEO, MS Enterprise for Technology, Gulfport

Mary Quarles

Strike Programs Director, V2X, Madison

Tyler Raborn

CEO, Raborn Media, Madison County

Erica Reed

COO, Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, Jackson

Jeremy Ricks

Comptroller, Delta State University, Cleveland

Colton Robison

Executive Director, Mississippi Paving Association, Jackson

Tyler Rosamond

VP and CFO, Molpus Woodlands Group, Ridgeland

Al David Saab

Policy Advisor for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Jackson

Bethany Stanfill

Partner, BSS Global, Ridgeland

Jordan Starnes

President, Magnolia Lane Strategy, Jackson

ROBERT Davis Taylor

Director of Product Support/Sudden Service, The Taylor Group of Companies, Louisville

Hagan Walker

Founder and CEO, The Glo Companies, Starkville

Andrew Whalen

President, Planters Bank, Cleveland and Ruleville

Benjamin Weldon

Manager of Workforce Development, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula

Charles Woods

Chief of Staff to State Auditor Shad White, Jackson

Amanda Wyrick

VP, Community Bank, Madison

The 2025 “Top 40 Under 40” event is being sponsored by Entergy, C Spire, BankPlus and SuperTalk Mississippi Media