Mississippi Business Journal announces “Top 40 Under 40” awards luncheon

This years event has been sold out! See you in 2026.
Mississippi Business Journal will honor 40 young leaders across the state who are under 40 years old during a luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will give the keynote address.
“This annual event recognizes emerging leaders from across Mississippi who are under the age of 40 and are already making a significant contribution in their communities and industries,” said J. Scott Coopwood, Publisher and Owner of the Mississippi Business Journal. “The 2025 honorees are from diverse fields, including business, community involvement, and more.”
Class members were selected by a panel of business and community leaders. Nominations were solicited through various MBJ platforms, such as the monthly print edition and social media.
“The goal of the ‘Top 40 Under 40’ salute is to not only pay tribute to these young leaders from across the state, but to inspire the next generation of leaders and highlight the contributions of emerging professionals,” said Coopwood.
The honorees being recognized this year are:
Katie Anthony
Dean of Graduate Studies at University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg
Anne Hall Brashier
Chief of Staff for Governor Tate Reeves, Jackson
Robert A. Carson, III
Partner, Merkel & Cocke, Clarksdale
Dawn Casaus
Senior VP, BankPlus, Madison
Candace Coleman
Senior Communications Specialist for Entergy, Jackson
Michael Crowe
President, SRP Holdings, Meridian
Sunny Desai
CEO and Founder of Desai Companies, Ridgeland
Carley Dunaway
Owner/Architect, dunawayWILLIAMS, Jackson
Erick Evans
SVP Marketing, C Spire, Ridgeland
Charles Finkley
President/CEO and Foreign Trade Zone Administrator, Tunica County Chamber and Economic Development, Tunica
Meryl Fisackerly
COO, Golden Triangle Development Link, Columbus
Rob Hairston
Director of Projects, Community Development Foundation, Tupelo
Jordan Holder
General Manager, Hol-Mac Corporation, Bay Springs
John Morgan Hughes
Senior Partner, Ten One Strategies, Jackson
Terrence D. Hunter
Founder and Owner, The Hunter Law Firm, Natchez
Grace Johnson
Founder of Bread/Co-Founder of Blue Hen, Sumrall
Marcus Johnson
Director, Training, Development & Productivity, C Spire, Ridgeland
Hunter Knight
Owner, Properly Tied, Oxford
Ryker Lackey
Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs, Clearwater Group, Jackson
T. J. Mayfield
Vicksburg Alderman, Vicksburg
Jim Miller
Executive Director of MS Main Street Association, Madison
J.T. Mitchell
News Director/Host, SuperTalk Mississippi Media, Jackson
Chris Monsour
VP, AnderCorp, Jackson
Jourdan Nicaud
President, Secret Coast, Pass Christian
Davis Pace
CEO, MS Enterprise for Technology, Gulfport
Mary Quarles
Strike Programs Director, V2X, Madison
Tyler Raborn
CEO, Raborn Media, Madison County
Erica Reed
COO, Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, Jackson
Jeremy Ricks
Comptroller, Delta State University, Cleveland
Colton Robison
Executive Director, Mississippi Paving Association, Jackson
Tyler Rosamond
VP and CFO, Molpus Woodlands Group, Ridgeland
Al David Saab
Policy Advisor for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Jackson
Bethany Stanfill
Partner, BSS Global, Ridgeland
Jordan Starnes
President, Magnolia Lane Strategy, Jackson
ROBERT Davis Taylor
Director of Product Support/Sudden Service, The Taylor Group of Companies, Louisville
Hagan Walker
Founder and CEO, The Glo Companies, Starkville
Andrew Whalen
President, Planters Bank, Cleveland and Ruleville
Benjamin Weldon
Manager of Workforce Development, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula
Charles Woods
Chief of Staff to State Auditor Shad White, Jackson
Amanda Wyrick
VP, Community Bank, Madison
The 2025 “Top 40 Under 40” event is being sponsored by Entergy, C Spire, BankPlus and SuperTalk Mississippi Media