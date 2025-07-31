Memorial Hospital Gulfport Receives 2025 Achievement Award

Memorial Hospital Gulfport has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2025. Memorial Hospital Gulfport is one of only 23 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Memorial Hospital Gulfport’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Memorial Hospital Gulfport has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“It is an honor to award Memorial Hospital Gulfport with the Gold Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that Memorial Hospital Gulfport remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the American College of Cardiology, a global leader in advancing cardiovascular care,” said Trish Watts, Director of Cardiac Services at Memorial Health System. “This achievement reflects the expertise, dedication, and compassion of our entire cardiovascular team, who work tirelessly every day to deliver exceptional care and improve heart health in our community. I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made and the lives we continue to impact.”