Memorial Health System Completes Acquisition of Merit Health Biloxi

Memorial Health System has officially completed its acquisition of Merit Health Biloxi, further solidifying its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This milestone marks the transition of Merit Health Biloxi’s hospital operations, medical office building with an array of clinic suites, medical clinics to include Surgical Services, OBGYN and Colorectal Surgery Services, and imaging centers in D’Iberville and Gulfport to Memorial’s ownership and management. Starting today, the hospital and medical office building will be referred to as Memorial Hospital Biloxi.

The acquisition enhances Memorial’s ability to offer patient-centered care by creating a more integrated healthcare system across the region. Patients will now benefit from streamlined services and a consistent standard of care at every facility, ensuring easier access to the medical services they rely on.

“This is a proud and exciting moment for Memorial Health System and the communities we serve,” said Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Health System. “The close of this transaction allows us to build on the collaborative foundation we’ve shared with Merit Health Biloxi and continue shaping the future of healthcare on the Gulf Coast. Our priority remains ensuring patients have access to exceptional care, close to home, while investing in our facilities, technologies, and workforce.”

Over the years, Memorial and Merit Health Biloxi have partnered to address critical healthcare needs in areas such as oncology, neurology, cardiology, and infectious disease. This acquisition ensures those partnerships remain strong while creating new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the region.

“Our patients will experience smoother transitions between facilities, knowing that the same dedication to their health and well-being extends across every touchpoint of their care,” added Nicaud. “This acquisition represents Memorial’s ongoing dedication to healing, inspiring, and transforming the health of our community. We are excited to unite our talented teams and expand our ability to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences.”

With the completion of this transaction, Memorial Health System now operates hospitals in Gulfport, Stone County, and Biloxi, along with a network of clinics, imaging centers, and specialty care services.