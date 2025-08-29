Meet Kevin Heard, Lead Deployment Technician, Amazon Web Services  



Mississippi athletic standout returns to his roots to “coach” team members at AWS data centers

Kevin Heard’s ability to jump over cars is legendary. So is his time as a professional football player. These days, he’s building a legacy in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) landscape.

A Eupora native, Heard became a standout football athlete at Holmes Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. After closing out his sports career, Heard joined the AWS data center team in Oregon as a newbie.

Heard has come full circle by returning to Mississippi as a data center technician lead specialist at AWS. The Mississippi Business Journal caught up with Heard, who shared his directive at the AWS data centers being built in Madison County.

How long have you been back in Mississippi?

I returned to Mississippi in September 2023.

What specifically are you doing for AWS now?

I serve as a lead technician on the Infrastructure Delivery team, where I’m responsible for onboarding and training new team members, which has become one of my most rewarding responsibilities. I’m also participating in the Manager-in-Training (MIT) program.

I began my AWS journey nine years ago on the Install team, working with fiber installation. From there, I progressed to the Receiving Rack team, where I gained foundational experience through AWS’s work-based learning program. My strong performance led to training responsibilities for new employees. My background in sports helps me excel in fostering the teamwork and collaboration needed to support our new team members.

What are your biggest takeaways or learnings working for AWS?

My AWS experience has been transformative. The company’s 16 Leadership Principles guide our work, with ‘Hire and Develop the Best’ resonating most strongly with me personally. I firmly believe that employee success is directly linked to the quality of coaching and training they receive. This philosophy has proven successful, as several of my trainees have advanced to management positions within AWS.

Tell me about your college experience, such as your major, when you graduated, and what it was like being an elite college athlete?

I attended USM, where I excelled as a dual-sport athlete in football and track. My major in coaching with a minor in physical education, combined with my experience as team captain, provided valuable leadership skills that translate well to my current role at AWS, where team collaboration is essential for project success.

Athletics taught me fundamental life lessons and helped me develop lifelong friendships that I maintain to this day. Being back in Mississippi has made it easier to stay connected with these friends.

What’s it like coming back to Mississippi?

Returning to Mississippi has been a blessing, primarily because I can spend more time with my family.

Can you tell me about your family life? Married, kids? Do you still have family in Mississippi?

I have three children, two here in Mississippi and one in Seattle. All my extended family resides in Mississippi.

What influence from your Mississippi background carried over to your pursuits outside the state?

My Mississippi upbringing instilled in me the values of Southern hospitality – kindness, caring, and maintaining a positive attitude. I believe a simple smile can make a significant difference in someone’s day.

How best would you suggest Mississippians apply for work at AWS? For example, should they apply to many similar positions, or is there a streamlined way/more direct path to get into the future employment pool?

For Mississippians interested in AWS careers, I highly recommend the AWS Work-Based Learning Program. It’s an excellent opportunity for those with no prior experience, as AWS provides comprehensive on-the-job training.

I’d also recommend looking into our multiple workforce development workshops and programs in Mississippi, including the free fusion and fiber optic splicing courses and AWS Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship (I2PA) program.

What’s the best part of being back in Mississippi?

The best aspects of being back in Mississippi are spending more time with my two oldest children and enjoying the local foods.