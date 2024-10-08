MEC Hobnob Event Coming October 31



One of Mississippi’s most important business functions

Business and political leaders from across the state will take part in the annual Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) Hobnob on Thursday, October 31, at the Mississippi Coliseum. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. MEC Executive Director Scott Waller explained more about the annual event.

“Hobnob is really about creating an opportunity for people to network that’s built around the political spectrum,” said Waller. “We’ve always noted it’s the second largest political event in the state each year behind the Neshoba County Fair. Last year we had close to 1,500 people that participated throughout the day.”

The event, usually held before general election features political candidates, can be likened to the Neshoba County Fair, but with air conditioning. Waller noted with the upcoming presidential election, this year is a bit different.

“There are very few elections that are taking place outside of the senatorial race and a few judicial races and things of that nature. We’ve extended an invitation to both Senator Wicker and his opponent, Ty Pinkins,” said Waller.

This being the 75th year of the MEC and part the MEC, Leadership Mississippi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Waller has been part of the MEC for nearly two decades and has been the President and CEO for the past eight. He is only the fourth president of the organization.

A special Leadership Mississippi panel has been put together for the event as well. “We’re going to have a panel that has a range of former graduates that have either excelled in the world of business or politics, to talk about their experience with the program and why it was such an important thing for them,” said Waller.

The appropriately-named event describes the day.

“It is really an opportunity for business leaders and political leaders from all over the state of Mississippi to come together and visit and catch up,” said Waller. “It’s designed to make connections and see people and network. That has more value probably than anything else about the event.”

And it all gets capped off with a luncheon and more time to hobnob at the privately funded event.

“Hobnob is one of our three major events at MEC, the state chamber of commerce. We’re a private, not-for-profit organization. We don’t take any state or federal dollars. Everything we do is funded solely by the members that support us. This is just one of the major events that we have that helps us accomplish the goals that we have here at MEC, really trying to create a strong business climate and opportunities for all Mississippians to succeed.”

More than 100 businesses help sponsor the event and MEC members and non-members can participate. For more information, go to mec.ms.