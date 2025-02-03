MDRS and Toyota Mississippi Join Forces in Groundbreaking Rehabilitation Partnership

The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) and Toyota Mississippi have joined forces in a groundbreaking Vocational Rehabilitation partnership, demonstrating the power of collaboration in fostering independence and success for individuals with disabilities. This partnership, rooted in shared values and commitment, has already yielded inspiring success stories, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

MDRS’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation played a crucial role in recommending workplace accommodations, ensuring that these employees are set up for success.

“Toyota’s name is synonymous with success, and their commitment to improvement is evident in how they embraced this partnership,” said Heather Collums, Program Coordinator for Business Relations at MDRS.

“MDRS was the perfect partner. They brought collaboration and resources to the table, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Aaron Foster, Vice President of Manufacturing at Toyota Mississippi.

This partnership between MDRS and Toyota Mississippi is more than just employment; it’s about changing lives and fostering a culture of acceptance and growth.

“This is where we truly start changing lives. Our team and leaders accept everyone, helping them grow just like anyone else,” said Foster.