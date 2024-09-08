MDOT Projects Underway to Improve Transportation

New construction, reconstruction and bridge upgrades in the works

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is a big state agency with a big job for its 2,600 employees to accomplish. It encompasses the entire state with 33,000 miles of road to maintain. That’s enough roadway to go around the world and still have enough to go from Jackson to Honolulu.

MDOT began in 1916 when the Mississippi State Highway Commission was formed by the legislature. In 1930, the Stansel Act created the first effective Highway Department and highway system in the state. Then, in July 1992, the Highway Department was reorganized into the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“The Mississippi Department of Transportation is responsible for providing a safe intermodal network that is planned, designed, constructed and maintained in an effective, cost efficient, and environmentally sensitive manner,” said Executive Director Brad White.

White was appointed by the elected commissioners who include John Caldwell, Northern District; Willie Simmons, Central District; and Charles Busby, Southern District.

Commission Chairman Simmons explains how the agency evolved into a multi-modal agency.

“The Mississippi Transportation Commission acts as the policy making body for the agency, and a professional staff led by the executive director manages day-to-day operations,” he said. “MDOT has responsibility pertaining to funding for all modes of transportation in the state dealing with aeronautics, highways, public transit, ports and rails.”

Simmons added that MDOT recognizes the importance of all modes of transportation and how they work together to get people and goods where they need to be as safely and efficiently as possible. “As such, MDOT is a driving force of a strong economy in Mississippi,” he noted.

In addition to maintaining existing roadways, MDOT must also oversee new projects, which come with a hefty price tag. Funding comes primarily from the state motor fuel tax and the Federal Aid Highway Program.

“For the state’s 2025 fiscal year, which began on July 1, MDOT’s revenue is estimated on a budgetary basis to be $1.44 billion, including approximately $315 million in state motor fuel taxes and $787 million in federal funds,” said White. “From time to time, the legislature may provide additional funds that are typically project specific from any available state revenue source.” MDOT’s budget each year is subject to annual appropriation by the Mississippi Legislature. State appropriations for FY25 are $1,438,802,542.

“As part of the state’s annual budget process, all agencies and departments begin preparation of their proposed budgets during the summer preceding the commencement of the fiscal year,” said White. “Agencies and departments then submit their proposed budgets to the State’s Legislative Budget Office where they are analyzed and recommendations are made to the legislature as to the appropriate level of funding each should receive. The legislature must pass an appropriation bill funding each department every year.”

The state is divided into three commissioner districts and MDOT has seven working districts. A sample of current projects includes something in each district.

Northern District: a $58.7 million project in Union County to construct 5.35 miles of new lanes of State Route 15 to complete the four-lane connection from Pontotoc to New Albany. The contract was awarded to Talbot Brothers Contracting of Nesbit.

A $19.8 million safety enhancement and overlay project in Lowndes County on seven miles of U.S. 82. The contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc. of Columbus.

A project to mill and overlay 13 miles of I-55 from 1.8 miles north of State Route 35 to the Tate County line in Panola County. The $28.3 million project was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, Tenn.

A project to construct six bridges on State Route 8 is underway in Calhoun and Grenada counties. The $25 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc. of Columbia.

Central District: the second phase of the U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass construction is underway in Washington County. The first phase provided the construction of nine miles of four-lane roadway from State Route 1 to Leland. Phase II runs to the Mississippi River bridge with ongoing work to enhance safety. The $79 million project was awarded to Eutaw Construction of Madison.

An expansion project along 4.6 miles of State Route 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia in Neshoba County from two to four lanes. The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction of Philadelphia.

A mill and overlay project is underway on I-20 and parts of I-55 and I-220 in Jackson to make those sections smoother and safer. The $14 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc.

Southern District: A major project is underway to widen I-10 from four to six lanes from Diamondhead to County Farm Road in Harrison and Hancock counties. The project also includes adding digital message signs and traffic cameras, the construction of a multi-use path and a noise barrier wall near the Diamondhead exit. Three bridges must be widened. The $155 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC of Picayune and is expected to be completed in 2027.

A resurfacing project on I-55 in Pike County will include five miles of I-55 from State Route 24 to U.S. 98, construct two roundabouts on U.S. 98 at the I-55 interchange and raise four bridges over I-55. The nearly $76 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction of Laplace, La., and should wrap up in 2027.

How are decisions made as to which projects are undertaken?

“It’s needs based and how far the funds will go. The commissioners look at the needs list,” said White. “It’s not just based on traffic counts but also safety concerns and economic development.”

He says public input is extremely important. “The taxpayers have an asset of interstates, highways, and bridges valued at more than $65 billion. It’s MDOT’s responsibility to maintain this investment. We are certainly sensitive to the nature of our work and its tendency to be inconvenient at times. Unfortunately, there’s very little work that we do that doesn’t take place where all the traveling happens. We do our best to make sure the traveling public is aware and engaged with our ongoing and future projects.”

Once specific projects are decided, the development process begins with Phase A and Phase B, according to Chief Engineer Earl Glenn, to include bridge replacement, intersection improvement, reconstruction and new construction.

“The first phase, or right-of-way plans, develops the initial concept and layout that provides the needed information to determine the project footprint and how much ROW, if any, will have to be acquired,” he said. “Phase A can also include the environmental study, hydraulic and property survey, geotechnical investigation, location of utilities, and the development of ROW acquisition maps.”

Glenn said ROW impacts vary by project and are based on the amount of property required to successfully construct and maintain the project.

“MDOT makes every effort to minimize this footprint and the impact to property owners,” he added. “We must also work with utility providers to relocate any conflicting utilities using different methods to minimize the number of necessary relocations and thus cost to the taxpayer as well as the utility companies.”

Phase B results in final construction plans that are used by contractors and inspectors to build a project. Final construction plans are generally prepared while ROW is being acquired and utilities are being relocated.

White notes that MDOT received a new five-year budget authorization from the federal government in 2021 that increased several funding categories.

“The conversations surrounding our next federal appropriation bill are already happening in Washington. From the state side, MDOT has been fortunate to receive a number of one-time funding appro-priations,” he said. “However, we are in dire need of a new, recurring funding model that accounts for the future. Skyrocketing costs over the last several years, combined with an outdated funding model, have made things more difficult, but we haven’t seen a reduction in funding.”

Looking ahead, White said the return of the capacity program to MDOT will change Mississippi’s landscape for years to come. “MDOT is very grateful for the various one-time funding solutions that have been given to us by the legislature the last several years, but without a new, secured and recurring revenue stream, that program is in jeopardy,” he said.