MDA Recommending 10 Projects for Financing Through Gulf Coast Restoration Fund

The Mississippi Development Authority recently received 91 applications for project funding requests through the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund. Applications were accepted this summer via MDA’s GCRF application web portal.

Since 2018, with funds received from the BP oil spill settlement, GCRF provides funding to businesses and organizations aiming to boost economic activity in the Gulf Coast Region. Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, local governments, non-governmental organizations, higher education institutions, community colleges, ports, airports, public-private partnerships, private for-profit entities, private non-profit entities and local economic development organizations.

“The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund allows us to support transformative projects that create jobs, strengthen communities and positions Mississippi as a leader in economic development,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Following a series of GCRF Advisory Board meetings and pursuant to state law, MDA is seeking Legislative approval for the following projects, which total nearly $29.33 million in potential funding:

• Tomaston Medical Park Phase 1A Development – Creating a Medical Center of Excellence in Woolmarket (Total Project Cost: $15,611,874) – submitted by BEST Holdings, $1 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Commercial District Phase IV (Total Project Cost: $2.4 million) – submitted by city of Diamondhead, $1 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Town Commons Park Development Phase 3 (Total Project Cost: $10,546,355) – submitted by city of Gautier, $2,217,475 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Pascagoula Riverfront Development (Total Project Cost: $3.95 million) – submitted by city of Pascagoula, $2.568 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Downtown Redevelopment Plan, Phase 3 – Restated and Amended for 2024-2025 (Total Project Cost: $3.6 million) – submitted by city of Pass Christian, $2 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• George County Industrial Park – Water System Expansion Project (Total Project Cost: $1.287 million) – submitted by George County Board of Supervisors, $1,029,600 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• USM Research and Teaching Vessel (Total Project Cost: $18,044,271) – submitted by Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, $2.5 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Stennis International Airport Site 1 Hangar Development (Total Project Cost: $8.5 million) – submitted by Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, $5 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Harrison County Development Com-mission GST Site (Total Project Cost: $5,016, 453) – submitted by Harrison County Development Commission, $4,013,163 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

• Pearl River County Industrial Park Speculative Building (Total Project Cost: $10 million) – submitted by Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, $8 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

MDA also is recommending the reappropriation of all ongoing projects appropriated in prior Legislative Sessions.