Main Street America Honors Congressman Mike Ezell

Main Street America has announced that Congressman Mike Ezell of Pascagoula, has been selected as an inaugural recipient of the Main Street Policy Impact Award, recognizing his contributions to revitalization of Main Streets across Mississippi’s 4th District and national policy to support economic development through business district organizations.

The Main Street Policy Impact Award is Main Street America’s annual acknowledgment of extraordinary efforts taken at the federal level in support of policy and advocacy for the Main Street movement. Across the nation, 45 states and 1,200 communities participate in the Main Street program to support asset-based economic development focused on their downtowns and commercial corridors.

Representative Ezell was selected in recognition of his role as a steadfast champion of Main Street programs across the MS-04 including communities like Pascagoula, Hattiesburg, and Gulfport. As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee, Rep. Ezell has led efforts to dedicate resources to the development of local Main Street organizations through economic development resources.

“I’m honored to be selected for this recognition. Main Street businesses are the backbone of communities across South Mississippi, and I’ll continue working to advance policies that help local businesses grow, create jobs, and thrive,” said Ezell.