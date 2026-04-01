Magnolia Marine Transport Company Adds Additional Fleet

Magnolia Marine Transport Company (MMT) has expanded their fleet with the addition of three towboats and nine barges.

Established in 1968, MMT operates one of the largest heated petroleum transportation fleets in the United States. This fleet expansion increases capacity to meet customer needs on the waterways.

“The addition of assets to our fleet speaks to our commitment and strengthens our ability to serve our customers at the highest level,” said Jacob Dykes, President of MMT.

MMT’s new vessels will create additional jobs, as crews are established to staff the fleet’s new assets. MMT supports the Purposeful Growth of employees and offers a rewarding career path from green deckhand to captain, as well as competitive benefits.

“By investing in the ongoing growth of our fleet, we can continue to provide the level of dependable and flexible service our customers expect from us,” said Dykes. “Every new vessel and crew member plays a part in that.”

As a member of the Ergon family of companies, MMT is committed to Ergon’s mission of meeting needs, supporting families and serving customers.