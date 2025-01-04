Magazine Salutes Entergy Corporation for Driving Economic Growth, Job Creation

For the 17th year in a row, Site Selection magazine has recognized Entergy Corporation as a top utility for driving economic growth in the communities it serves. The company’s four-state service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas includes some of the largest and most energy-intensive industries in the United States.

In 2023, Entergy Mississippi helped secure $171 million in capital investments and create approximately 405 new jobs through announced economic development projects.

Site Selection magazine evaluates top utilities each year based on criteria such as job-creating infrastructure and facility investments, innovative programs and incentives for businesses and useful tools and data on their websites. The magazine’s profile of Entergy appears in the September 2024 issue, available both in print and online.

“It’s an honor to be consistently recognized as a top utility in economic development. We work hard to uplift the communities we serve by leveraging resources and providing support, because we know that the success of our communities leans on their preparedness for growth,” said Ed Gardner, vice president of business and economic development for Entergy Mississippi.

In addition to partnering with cities and counties to secure new investment, Entergy Mississippi contributes to community growth by awarding grants to help make industrial sites more attractive to prospective companies.

Recently, Entergy Mississippi awarded five economic development organizations with Excellerator Competitive Communities Grants, bringing the program’s lifetime contribution to $587,000 across 20 counties. The grant program, now in its eighth year, helps county economic development organizations enhance their appeal to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities. The $47,400 awarded last year will help these organizations reach their marketing, strategic planning and site readiness goals.

Entergy says its understands that siting new or expanding industrial facilities can be a complex process. That’s why the company has not only built strong partnerships to drive economic development across its service area, but has also created state-of-the-art site selection websites. The site, mississippisiteselection.com, provides businesses with essential information to help them locate, expand and market their commercial and industrial properties in Mississippi.

In addition to offering access to critical information, Entergy provides services in site selection, project management and more. Learn how Entergy can help power your business at goentergy.com.