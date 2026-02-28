Long-time Jackson Busineess, Maison Weiss, Receives New Owners

A fifty-year-old southeastern stronghold for women’s fashion, fine jewelry, shoes, handbags and beauty products, the historic Jackson business Maison Weiss in Highland Village is under new ownership.

Nell and Bernard Weiss founded Maison Weiss in Highland Village in 1975 with the intent of creating a shopping destination for Mississippi women who sought the very best in fashion.

After 40 years of devotion and service to the business, current owners Ken and Tracy Szilasi, along with their daughter Gabrielle Hammett, have transferred ownership to Liz Spratlin and Claire Porter, sisters with a desire to carry on the Maison Weiss legacy.

“Maison Weiss has always been a family run organization, and we are proud of the success we have had. I have deep gratitude to my grandparents, Nell and Bernard Weiss, for bringing me into the business and giving me this opportunity. I also want to thank our loyal employees over the years for their help in making Maison Weiss a success. I am looking forward to transitioning the business to Liz and Claire—I think they are the perfect team to carry on my grandparents’ vision for Maison Weiss,” said Ken Szilasi.

Spratlin and Porter bring both retail and management experience to join with the established product offerings of Maison Weiss.

“Having been involved in women’s retail in Jackson for over 15 years with my previous store, Blithe & Vine, the opportunity to own and operate a large-scale boutique like Maison Weiss is a dream come true. We look forward to working closely with Ken, Tracy and Gabrielle to seamlessly transition the business. We are truly excited to build upon the incredible foundation the Weiss’s and Szilasi’s have established,” said Spratlin.

Porter, a former practicing attorney in Jackson and former Chairman of the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, added, “I’m excited to partner with my sister to continue the legacy of Maison Weiss. We look forward to working with all the current employees of Maison Weiss to continue providing the high-level experience the customers have come to expect.”

The Szilasi’s are looking forward to moving into the next phase of their lives, with plans of travel and fellowship with friends and family.

“Our time at Maison Weiss has been so very fulfilling. We have come to know multiple generations of our customers’ families, and it has been a pleasure serving them and the Jackson community,” said Tracy Szilasi.