Expansion will create positive economic impact for North Mississippi

In just three years Lockers Manufacturing has made a difference in Batesville. With a mission of formulating any design, any material, any technology to make lockers, the company purchased one of the old Panola Mills buildings and has been steadily growing. Now they’re expanding with a $5.6 million investment that will lead to more jobs and strengthen the local economy.

Joe Azar, CEO of the Panola Partnership, explains how the company accessed economic development programs to fund the expansion.

“The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is planning to offer incentives through their MFLEX program,” he said. “Accelerate Mississippi and Jennifer Levingston have also come to the table with funding dollars to train new employees. Lockers Manufacturing works directly with Mitzi Woods, director of our State Workforce Investment Board.”

The company has approximately 55 full-time employees at the Batesville facility and plans to add 20 additional skilled jobs.

“They make custom lockers of all types and levels. For example, school lockers to NFL lockers and smart lockers for industry and military,” said Azar. “They are a vertically integrated company taking raw materials all the way to installation. Their sales department is very sophisticated using the latest AI software.”

With the local economy in mind, Azar said Lockers Manufacturing is very community minded.

“They purposely and strategically located in an area of town that was in decline,” he said. “They wanted to become part of the community where they could make the biggest impact and engage with their employees.”

The company’s website states that a 10-year comittment plans to take the economic impact from $31.2 million to $345.4 million, and the $1.6 million in local, state and federal taxes to $13.5 million.

Since the company opened its doors, the City of Batesville has made huge investments and relocated many of their offices and services to the area, according to Azar.

“They participated with the Delta Regional Authority on a grant to elevate the sewer system throughout the area,” he added. “This will provide upgraded services to many homes and businesses. The area continues to blossom one step at a time but giant steps.”

Azar hints the company and city have more good news and announcements to come.

“It is a pleasure and honor to work with Keith Dunham, the owner of Lockers Manufacturing,” Azar said. “He is a strategic thinker and doer who understands that no good strategic plan works without a solid action plan. He also understands the value of quality, superior/efficient equipment, and a skilled workforce, in most cases one that’s trained in-house.”