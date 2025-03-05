Leading Manufacturer ROCKWOOL is Expanding Operations in Marshall County

ROCKWOOL is expanding its operations in Marshall County. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $100 million and will create approximately 30 new jobs.

ROCKWOOL, the world’s leading manufacturer of environmentally friendly stone wool insulation, has been operating in North America for over 35 years. The company’s Marshall County facility, which has been in operation since 2014, produces a range of residential, commercial, industrial and roofing stone wool insulation.

“ROCKWOOL thoughtfully selected Marshall County as the home of our first U.S. manufacturing site, and for over a decade, we’ve been proud to contribute to the local economy and support our neighbors. This latest investment reaffirms our deep commitment to Mississippi, the Marshall County community, and the American market,” said ROCKWOOL North America President Rory Moss.

The expansion includes the addition of a new production line that will manufacture products with ROCKWOOL’s proprietary water repellency and corrosion-resistant technologies, named WR-TechTM and CR-TechTM, respectively. The Marshall County location was chosen to enable ROCKWOOL to better meet demand in the Southern U.S.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Tennessee Valley Authority assisting with the project, as well.

ROCKWOOL’s new production line is slated to become operational in 2027.

“TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate ROCKWOOL on its decision to expand operations in Marshall County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in north Mississippi. We are proud to partner with Marshall County Industrial Development Authority and Mississippi Development Authority to support companies, like ROCKWOOL, creating job opportunities and investment in the region, and we celebrate this announcement together,” said TVA senior vice president of Economic Development John Bradley.

“ROCKWOOL’s decision to grow its operations in Marshall County is a signal to other international companies that Mississippi is a great place to invest and do business in. This economic development project is a huge win for Marshall County. It will have positive impacts throughout the county and region, and it will further strengthen the local tax base by creating dozens of great new job opportunities for workers in the region. This is another great project for Mississippi,” said Governor Reeves.