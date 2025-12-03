Jones County EDA Announce Plans for New Marriott Hotel Development

The Economic Development Authority of Jones County in partnership with the City of Laurel, recently announced plans for a new Marriott hotel development by Delta Lodging Group on Sawmill Road. This project marks a major milestone in ongoing efforts to expand Laurel’s hospitality sector and strengthen Jones County’s position as a regional destination for tourism and commerce.

“This is the type of high-quality investment we’ve been working toward. One that not only breathes new life into an old property, but creates lasting economic benefits for the region,” said Ross Tucker, President of the Jones County EDA.

Located near Highway 15 N, Highway 84 W, and I-59, the hotel will offer convenient access to Laurel’s historic downtown, retail centers, and community attractions. Once completed, the development is expected to create 30-35 new jobs and generate new tax revenue for both the city and county.

“This development marks another step forward in Laurel’s continued growth and revitalization,” said Mayor Johnny Magee, Mayor of Laurel. “Marriott’s presence on Sawmill Road will enhance our city’s ability to host visitors, support local businesses, and showcase everything Laurel has to offer.”

Delta Lodging Group’s decision to invest in Laurel follows months of coordinated recruitment efforts by the EDA and the City of Laurel. The hotel will be a split brand of TownePlace Suites by Marriott & Fairfield Inn by Marriott.

“From the start, the City of Laurel and the EDA have been exceptional partners. Their commitment to revitalization and infrastructure improvements made this the right time and the right place to invest. We’re proud to bring Marriott’s trusted hospitality brand to Laurel and be part of the city’s continued growth story,” said Delta Lodging Group President, Suresh Chawla.

The project also has the full support of the Jones County Board of Supervisors and Laurel Main Street, who have each expressed enthusiasm for the positive economic and community impact the development will bring.

Construction on the hotel is expected to begin in late 2026 with an anticipated opening in 2028. Demolition of the previous structure is already well underway.