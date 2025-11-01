Jabil Plans to Invest $70 Million in a New Facility in Marshall County    

Global manufacturing solutions provider Jabil plans to invest in a new facility in Marshall County. The company expects to invest approximately $70 million over three years and create around 24 jobs.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil’s healthcare division provides manufacturing and supply chain expertise, as well as engineering and design capabilities, for the development of product solutions across a range of medical devices. The company is constructing a 100,000-square-foot facility with X-ray sterilization capabilities for medical devices in Marshall County.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Marshall County Board of Supervisors and Tennessee Valley Authority are assisting with the project, as well.

Jabil plans to open the facility and fill new jobs by late 2027.

“Mississippi’s record-breaking economic development success isn’t letting up. Jabil’s $70 million investment in Marshall County is another great private-sector investment in our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Companies believe in Mississippi. They know Mississippi can meet their speed-to-market needs and that our workforce will deliver results. I can’t say it enough: the ‘Mississippi Momentum’ is real, it’s powerful, and this truly is our time.”

“Jabil’s new location in Marshall County is another great example of MDA and our local partners driving record-shattering economic development,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director, Bill Cork. “Mississippi leaders have built one of the most attractive and supportive business environments in the country—one that offers an arsenal of resources that make companies like Jabil choose to locate here. We’re proud to support Jabil as it breaks new ground in Marshall County and brings new high-tech opportunities to the region’s workforce.”