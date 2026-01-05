Innovate Mississippi Recently Hosted 26th Annual Conference

Innovate Mississippi successfully wrapped its 26th annual Accelerate Conference this past November, powered by mTrade and in partnership with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network. The two-day event drew founders, investors, economic development leaders, government officials and ecosystem partners from across the state.

A signature highlight of Accelerate each year—CoBuilders Pitch Day. Thanks to sustained support from Microsoft, the CoBuilders accelerator continues to empower early-stage startups across the state. This year’s winning companies demonstrated the impact of AI adoption and blockchain development in a variety of practical applications:

Mississippi Polymer Institute – Outstanding Mentors Award ($500), sponsored by Jones Walker

MagnoliaED – Microsoft AI Award ($2,500), sponsored by Microsoft

Altude – Microsoft AI Award ($1,000), sponsored by Microsoft

Altude – Every Detail Matters Award ($1,000), sponsored by BankPlus

Vertical Take-Off – Microsoft AI Award ($500), sponsored by Microsoft

Leading up to the conference, Regions Foundation announced a $100,000 grant to Innovate Mississippi, further expanding the organization’s ability to serve promising startups.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Regions Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem across Mississippi,” said Innovate Mississippi CEO, Tony Jeff. “Their partnership enables us to support more job creators, more innovation and more pathways to economic growth statewide. With this year’s support from mTrade, Microsoft, the Regions Foundation, and dozens of statewide partners, there’s no question that Mississippi’s innovation ecosystem is scaling. We’re not just fostering startups—we’re helping them compete and win on the national stage.”