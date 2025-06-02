Ingalls Shipbuilding Recently Honored Graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy

Ingalls Shipbuilding recently hosted a “signing day” for the 2025 graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy at the shipyard. This year, 43 students were offered full-time positions at Ingalls, marking the beginning of their careers with HII.

The “signing day” coincided with National Apprenticeship Day, recognizing the importance of connecting individuals to meaningful careers and assisting employers in building a skilled workforce. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and classroom instruction, participants in the Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy (ISA) gain invaluable experience that prepares them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a shipbuilding career.

“Through the Ingalls Shipbuilder Academy, we are developing the next generation of skilled professionals in the shipbuilding industry,” said Anna Bourdais, director of the Maritime Training Center of Excellence at Ingalls Shipbuilding. “These students have taken an important step toward meaningful careers.”

During the signing ceremony, among parents and special guests, the high school seniors were honored in a way similar to traditional athletic signing ceremonies. Each student received and signed a contingent offer of employment, highlighting the position they will hold at Ingalls upon graduation. Many will join the company as apprentice helpers in crafts such as welders, painters, joiners, pipefitters and electricians.

Since 2016, over 450 students have graduated from the Shipbuilder Academy, allowing Ingalls to proactively invest in local workforce pipelines that are preparing young individuals for careers at the shipyard. The success of the program comes from the partnerships Ingalls has with 13 different high schools along the Gulf Coast including Biloxi, Gulfport, West Harrison, Long Beach, Pass Christian, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, East Central, Vancleave, St. Martin, Ocean Springs and Alma Bryant.

In addition to establishing the Shipbuilder Academy, Ingalls also supports technical programs at three local high schools: Pascagoula, Moss Point and Alma Bryant.