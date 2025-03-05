Inaugural Mississippi Arts Leadership Awards Application Process Open Until April 1

The Mississippi Presenters Network (MSPN), in partnership with the Dr. Ed and Becky Meek Foundation, has announced the inaugural Mississippi Arts Leadership Awards. These awards aim to highlight the immense contributions of arts organizations, leaders, and events across Mississippi, while also emphasizing the economic and cultural value of the arts.

The Meek Foundation has committed $20,000 to support the awards and an annual conveying to promote collaboration between Mississippi arts organizations. The awards feature five distinct categories, including the prestigious $10,000 Lafayette County Arts Leadership Award and four statewide awards recognizing leader achievements in the arts in Community & Economic Development, New Art Events, Events on a Budget, and Arts Leaders.

“The arts are a cornerstone of Mississippi’s identity,” said Carrie White, Program Coordinator of MSPN. “They enrich our communities, celebrate our diversity, and drive our economy. These awards honor the creative leaders and organizations who are helping to shape Mississippi’s future through innovation and collaboration.”

The arts in Mississippi generate $2.3 billion in economic activity annually, employing over 26,000 residents and contributing significantly to local economies. Yet, funding for arts programs remains a critical challenge. “Supporting the arts is not just about celebrating culture; it’s about investing in our communities and our future,” said Meek, founder of the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation. “By recognizing and amplifying the impact of these leaders, we are fostering a creative economy that benefits all Mississippians.”

The awards ceremony will culminate in a banquet and professional development event at The Powerhouse in Oxford this August. Winners and nominees will also be featured in an Innovative Idea Deck, a unique resource designed to inspire collaboration and new initiatives among arts organizations statewide.

Applications for the awards open April 1. For more information on categories, criteria, and the application process, visit www.presentmississippi.com.