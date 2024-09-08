Hyde-Smith Reports $127.2 Million in Senate Bill for MS Ports and Waterways 

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has reported committee passage of a Senate bill that provides more than $127.2 million for 28 authorized U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects and activities in Mississippi, including $9.24 million for repairs and operation of the troubled Arkabutla Lake dam.

Hyde-Smith and her Senate Appropriations Committee colleagues have unanimously approved the FY2025 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, which funds the Army Corps, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Department of Energy defense and nondefense programs, as well as independent agencies like the Delta Regional Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.

“The funding included in this bill represents an investment in Mississippi’s economy and the safety of its citizens. The work the Army Corps does in our state ensures our ports and waterways can support industry, while also providing critical flood protection. My job has been to see that this bill supports that work,” said Hyde-Smith. “We have more work to do before this bill becomes law, but I’m encouraged by the good showing we’ve made in advancing this bill, which is so important to our state.”

As a member of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Sub-committee, Hyde-Smith worked with the panel to secure increased funding beyond the administration’s budget request for projects in Mississippi.

At a hearing in May, Hyde-Smith received commitments from Army Corps officials regarding prioritizing two important Mississippi flood control projects, the Arkabutla Lake dam and the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps.

The FY2025 Energy and Water Development Appro-priations Bill is now available for consideration by the full Senate this fall. It adheres to the statutory caps on discretionary funding established under the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

Items of interest to Mississippi in the Senate legislation include:

Yazoo Backwater Area Project: $32 million to support flood risk management.

Mississippi Flood Control Reservoirs and Lakes: $30.1 million

• Arkabutla Lake – $9.24 million for emergency dam repairs and regular operation and maintenance.

• Enid Lake – $6 million

• Grenada Lake – $6.12 million

• Sardis Lake – $6.83 million

• Okatibbee Lake – $1.94 million

Mississippi Ports: $22.2 million for dredging, operation and maintenance activities

• Greenville Harbor – $1.63 million

• Vicksburg Harbor – $1.34 million

• Rosedale Harbor – $1.69 million

• Gulfport Harbor – $6.95 million

• Pascagoula Harbor – $9.58 million

Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway: $36.14 million for operation, maintenance, and wildlife mitigation activities

Research and Development: $18.2 million for R&D activities primarily carried out at the Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg

Independent Agencies:

• Appalachian Regional Commission: $200 million

• Delta Regional Authority: $32.5 million

This bill is among four FY2025 approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, with 11 of 12 annual spending bills now available for debate by the full Senate.