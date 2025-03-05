Hyatt Hotel Brand Set to Debut in State With Okhissa Lake Lodge in 2027 

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance have announced the planned debut of Okhissa Lake Lodge as the first Destination by Hyatt brand hotel in Mississippi. Expected to open in 2027 on Okhissa Lake in Franklin County, the hotel will invite guests to experience 190,000 acres of the Homochitto National Forest in Mississippi through one-of-a-kind outdoor programming, amenities, as well as dynamic culinary offerings.

Nestled in southwest Mississippi near Jackson, Okhissa Lake Lodge will provide a 200-room lodge including cabin suites, a 1,000-person conference center, swimming pool with hot tub, relaxing spa, restaurants, as well as a boardwalk overlooking the marina.

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

“We’re looking forward to creating a strong relationship with Scenic Rivers as we introduce the Destination by Hyatt brand to Mississippi and expand our brand presence in exciting new locations that are important to our guests and World of Hyatt members,” said Rika Lisslo, vice president, development – Americas, Hyatt.

“Supporting this project has been a top priority of mine since entering the Senate and I am thrilled that we are one step closer to seeing this project come to fruition. Okhissa Lake Lodge will provide well-paying jobs and economic development to Southwest Mississippi, and allow more people to experience our state’s exceptional hospitality,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.