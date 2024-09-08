Hurdles Cleared for the Return of Amtrak Services to the MS Gulf Coast

An agreement has finally been reached to return Amtrak services to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. Two trains will run roundtrip from New Orleans to Mobile with stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula.

“Restoring Amtrak services to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been a years-long effort, and one of many to help the region recover from Hurricane Katrina,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. “This will reconnect the Gulf Coast states and provide an alternative way to move people safely, which could also reduce traffic on our roadways. More travel options will increase tourism and provide economic opportunities to the Mississippi communities along the route. I am glad to see this investment is finally reaching the finish line.”

Senator Wicker has been a strong advocate for restoring passenger rail service to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, bringing together federal, state, and local officials to support investments along the southern rail corridor and to address regulatory concerns with restoring passenger service.