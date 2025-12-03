Hotel Development Underway on the Campus of Mississippi State University

Construction formally began on October 23 on the hotel that will anchor development of the new Crossroads District between the Mississippi State University campus and the city’s Cotton District. Hotel Madelon will be a 122-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel, which will include a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar and dedicated underground parking. The hotel, located at 910 University Dr., is set to open in the summer of 2027. The district it will anchor, including entertainment, restaurant, housing and additional parking venues, will be developed over several phases.

Hotel Madelon, named in honor of the university’s original fight song, will be a boutique hotel, celebrating the legacy of MSU and the culture of Starkville. The hotel is being positioned on a prime site that will offer stunning campus views and an overall design that will attract both visitors and locals.

The hotel will be managed by Charlestowne Hotels, a leading hospitality management company known for operating distinctive, award-winning properties across the country. Charlestowne brings decades of experience in collegiate hospitality to the role.