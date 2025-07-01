Hot Summer Ahead Expected in the Mississippi Tourism Industry  



State’s tourism directors are enthusiastic about outlook and are prepping for influx of visitors

Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVBs) across Mississippi are expecting a robust and diverse season ahead for meetings, conventions and tourism with many new attractions and activities planned to make it a “Star-Spangled Banner” summer.

Coastal Mississippi has estimated that visitor spending in 2024 total nearly $1.5 billion. Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi, said the Coast is entering the summer of 2025 with strong momentum and growing global buzz.

“The destination’s strategic investments, authentic experiences and standout hospitality have earned it a spot on both national and international must-visit lists,” said Young. “This summer’s outlook is especially bright with hotel occupancy rates expected to rise across the tri-county region amid heightened interest from travelers seeking scenic escapes, outdoor adventure, coastal culture and world-class cuisine. The region’s expanding profile is backed by an impressive series of accolades from some of the most respected voices in travel media, affirming its reputation as one of the South’s most treasured destinations.”

Over the past year, Southern Living spotlighted Coastal Mississippi in several of its most popular roundups, naming local partners and communities among the Best Beach Bars in the South, Most Beautiful Coastal Towns, Best Girlfriend Getaways on the Coast, and highlighting the area’s shoreline for having the Whitest Sand in Mississippi. The magazine also praised the area’s charm, with Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs earning places on its coveted list of the Greatest Beach Towns in the South.

Other distinctions include USA Today ranking Coastal Mississippi among the 10 Best Golf Destinations in the U.S. Across the Atlantic, The Telegraph (UK) included the Mississippi Gulf Coast in its list of the Greatest Beaches in America, reinforcing the destination’s growing international appeal.

Young said that, together, these honors are more than just media buzz—they reflect a growing appreciation for Coastal Mississippi’s unique blend of hospitality, heritage, and heart. Further strengthening its global presence, Coastal Mississippi recently welcomed six European travel writers who explored the region’s vibrant food scene, cultural heritage, and coastal attractions. By the end of 2025, the organization is on track to have hosted more than 25 national and international journalists, helping share the story of Coastal Mississippi with readers worldwide.

“These stories are reaching new audiences and helping travelers discover a place that’s as authentic as it is beautiful,” said Young. “When you combine national recognition with global storytelling and local hospitality, you create a tourism engine that benefits the entire region.”

Festivals include the Red, White, & Blueberry Festival in Ocean Springs and the St. Rose of Lima’s Annual Blues & BBQ Festival. In Bay St. Louis, the Main Street Art Market is a popular favorite as is Our Lady of the Gulf’s 41st Annual Crab Fest. Other top events include the 96th Annual Blessing of the Fleet and the George Ohr Birthday Bash in Biloxi, as well as the 77th Annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.

A full lineup of summer events and attractions can be found at coastalmississippi.com.

There are also a lot of great things in the works for Tupelo. Tupelo CVB’s Deputy Director, Jennie Bradford Curlee, anticipates a dynamic summer season marked with events, conferences, festivals and an influx of both domestic and international leisure travelers. She said with the addition of new restaurants and fresh tourism products to experience, Tupelo is positively the place to be this summer.

“Some years demand recognition and a celebration fit for a king,” said Curlee. “In Tupelo, 2025 is one of those years. From honoring Elvis’ 90th birthday to highlighting the major milestone anniversaries of some of Tupelo’s most iconic people and places, 2025 is all about celebrating the Tupelo Spirit through a year-long journey of unforgettable programs and events. Catch the Spirit and visit tupelo.net/celebratetupelo2025 to learn about all of the exciting events.”

The 39th All-America City Family Picnic in the Park returned July 4, in Ballard Park with live music, food and drink vendors, and games for the kids. The event begins at 5 p.m. with DJ Chris Douglass and Kids Hour.

To commemorate the anniversary of Elvis’ 1956 Homecoming concert in Fairpark, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association (DTMSA) and Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB) will host a special Celebrate Tupelo 2025 Down on Main concert on September 26 in Fairpark. The free concert will celebrate Mississippi music, with performances by several renowned Mississippi musicians. Music begins at 7 p.m. with Tupelo-native blues musician, John Clayton White. Cedric Burnside brings his North Mississippi Hill Country blues to the stage at 8:15 p.m. Paul Thorn will close out the night with his special blend of Americana music at 9:30 p.m. Local food trucks will be on site throughout the event.

New attractions include Tupelo CVB opening a pop-up visitors center inside Tupelo Hardware Company, as part of Celebrate Tupelo 2025. The exhibits tell Tupelo’s story as it relates to Elvis, Tupelo Hardware Company, the city’s history and heritage, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and the Tupelo Spirit. A gift shop and visitor information round out the pop-up space.

The Depot opened in downtown Tupelo on May 2. Located at 208 North Front Street in the heart of the city, it is a multipurpose outdoor facility that serves as the home for Tupelo’s Farmers Market. It is also used for events, most recently during the Tupelo Elvis Festival for TCB at The Depot, free live music events.

Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director, Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, said they have a very busy summer ahead.

“The Vicksburg Farmers Market kicked off the last weekend of May and runs through the end of July,” said Strickland. “We are also very excited to welcome home William Michael Morgan to headline our Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th which features the longest fireworks show on the Mississippi River. Later this summer we will host the MegaBucs Catfish Tournament which brings in 100 teams to fish along the river with a $100,000 grand prize.”

Also planned is a first-time event to downtown Vicksburg, the Vicksburg Historic Art Festival, which will feature fine arts vendors from around the country including clay, drawing and pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and wood. Vicksburg will also be hosting a family fun fair, living history presentations, and a drone show at the end of this year in celebration of the bicentennial.

“We have a few new attractions and restaurants that we are excited to share with visitors,” said Strickland. “Tully’s Cave in Vicksburg is a replica cave built by four locals to showcase how residents lived during the Siege of Vicksburg in 1863. The cave is located at the back of a replicated house and is open to the public. It provides a glimpse into the lives of Vicksburg residents who sought shelter in caves during the siege.”

Bubba O’Keefe, Tourism Director of Visit Clarksdale, predicts the summer will be hot—both in terms of temperatures and tourism activity.

“I was a little concerned coming into 2025, but I am very optimistic and see good growth throughout the rest of the year,” said O’Keefe. “I’m really optimistic for growth through the summer. Right now, international travel has been great. We are getting a lot of international press. We have been doing FAM (familiarization) trips which have attracted a lot of international writers and content creators. We recently had a new festival, the Son House Music festival. We’ve got the Bam Fest coming up, the popular Sunflower Blues Festival and then, at the end of the summer, Red’s Old Timer Blues Festival. In September we have the Mighty Roots Blues Festival. October is our busiest festival month because it is cooler.”