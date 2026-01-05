Hope Credit Union Holds Ribbon Cutting For Empowerment Center  

Leaders from Hope Credit Union (HOPE) and the broader Jackson community gathered to cut the ribbon at the Hope Economic Empowerment Center on December 2. The event marked the expansion of HOPE’s presence in the Delta, and a facility where area residents will have access to a suite of products and services to buy homes, finance businesses and manage their daily affairs. Membership is open to anyone who supports HOPE’s mission of improving quality of life in the Deep South.

In partnership with local service providers, HOPE will also provide financial counseling, homebuyer education and entrepreneurial training at the Hope Economic Empowerment Center, and meeting space for nonprofit organizations and community groups.

“The Hope Economic Empowerment Center will be a place where community comes together to help people prosper,” said HOPE CEO, Bill Bynum.

Mayor John Horhn was on hand to commend the project as a milestone in Jackson’s ongoing efforts to strengthen neighborhood economies and expand opportunity for residents. “Today represents hope in action,” said Horhn. “HOPE’s investment in our city helps ensure that Jacksonians have access to the tools, training, and financial resources they need to build a prosperous future.”

HOPE selected the location, the site of a vacant building that formerly housed two restaurants, to anchor redevelopment in North Jackson. HOPE incorporated the use of solar power and sustainable design elements in the construction of the facility.