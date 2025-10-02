Hood Industries Invests $245 Million in Wayne County Expansion   

Hood Industries, Inc., manufacturer and distributor of structural wood products, is expanding its sawmill operations in Wayne County. The project is a $245 million corporate investment.

The company’s strategic expansion involves the construction of a new advanced sawmill in Waynesboro. The mill will be built in multiple phases on a site adjacent to the company’s existing mill.

“Companies are ‘breaking new ground’ in Mississippi at a jaw-dropping pace, and the reason is clear. From our communities to the Capitol, strong partnerships and pro-business leaders attract impressive projects like Hood Industries’ latest in Wayne County. Since 2020, record-setting investments and jobs have come to our state, and this significant investment is yet another major win for Mississippi’s economy,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director, Bill Cork.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance for road and infrastructure improvements. Wayne County and AccelerateMS are assisting with the expansion, as well. The project is powered by Dixie Electric and Cooperative Energy.

“For decades, Dixie Electric has proudly powered Hood Industries in Waynesboro. Together with our wholesale power provider Cooperative Energy, we are pleased to support this next phase of the company’s growth and look forward to affordably and reliably powering this state-of-the-art mill. Hood Industries’ investment is critical to economic growth and vitality across our membership, especially Wayne County, and we’re proud supporters of their endeavor and look forward to more decades of growth,” said Dixie Electric General Manager, Randy Smith.

Hood Industries has been manufacturing wood products in Mississippi for more than 40 years. The company currently operates three southern yellow pine sawmills, including two in Mississippi. The new Waynesboro mill is expected to be complete by October 2026.