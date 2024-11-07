Heanue Named MAA  Professional of the Year

At its recent annual conference, the Mississippi Airports Association (MAA) named Thomas E. (Tom) Heanue as 2024 Professional of the Year. Heanue has been Executive Director for the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport since 2002.

Nominations for the award come from the membership at large. The candidates are evaluated based on their leadership and contribution to the betterment of aviation in Mississippi and their communities.

“Tom is a passionate advocate for general aviation, for commercial air service and for airports,” said MAA President Wes Kirkpatrick, Monroe County Airport Director.

Heanue has been a member of the MAA for 23 years, during which he has volunteered to serve on its Board of Directors and twice served as President.