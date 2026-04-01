Hancock County Port Awarded $1 Million Grant for Renovations  

Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) announced it has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund (SMIF). These funds are dedicated to the renovation of Facility 2, formerly known as the Solvay property, a 22,000-square-foot industrial asset located on Webre Road within Port Bienville Industrial Park.

This funding follows HCPHC’s purchase of the site in 2025, which had previously sat dormant for fifteen years. By acquiring and now modernizing Facility 2, the Commission is continuing its successful “plug-and-play” strategy of rehabilitating legacy properties to attract new investment and high-quality jobs to Hancock County.

The SMIF grant will facilitate a full-scale architectural and systems rehabilitation of the 7-acre site. Key upgrades to Facility 2 include:

Full Architectural Rehab: A comprehensive modernization of the 22,000 square feet of heated and cooled buildings, including the main 10,000-square-foot complex and specialized warehouse spaces including roof upgrades.

HVAC & Office Modernization: Installation of advanced climate control and ventilation systems throughout the lab and office areas to meet modern safety and operational standards.

“The SMIF funds will allow HCPHC to renovate Facility 2 over the next 12 months and further enhance our ability to offer products like this facility to potential companies for future manufacturing looking to scale production in 2027,” said Blaine LaFontaine, Executive Director of Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.

As the county economic development authority, the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is committed to fostering business investment and job creation. Their focus lies in attracting manufacturing, defense, aviation, and aerospace-related projects to the county. The organization manages the Stennis International Airport and Port Bienville Industrial Park, while also providing support to the Stennis Space Center, NASA’s leading facility for rocket engine testing.