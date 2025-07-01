Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Grant Workshops Open Until August 1 

Mississippi Development Authority is organizing a series of workshops to help guide communities and individuals through the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund program grant application process. The workshops aim to empower local stakeholders and boost their restoration efforts along the Gulf Coast.

The GCRF application portal is now open and will accept applications through Friday, August 1, at 11:59 p.m. The application portal can be

accessed at the following address: gcrf.mississippi.org/login.aspx.

The workshops, which will focus on the GCRF application portal, will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about key aspects of, and updates to, the grant application process. With the GCRF being a significant funding source for coastal restoration projects, these workshops hold immense value for those seeking financial support for economic development projects.

The in-person workshops will be held at various locations across the Gulf Coast, ensuring accessibility for interested parties in the region.

The workshops will cover essential topics related to the GCRF application portal, including updates on the 2026 funding year and noteworthy changes to the application process. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions and gain valuable insights that can help refine their project proposals.

“The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board looks forward to identifying and recommending beneficial projects and programs that create high-paying jobs, attract private investment and drive long-term economic growth for Gulf Coast communities,” said Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board Chairman, Jamie Miller.

There is no registration fee for these workshops, and participation is strongly encouraged.