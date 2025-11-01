GRSM Opens Jackson Office to Increase Presence in the South  

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has announced the opening of its new permanent office in Jackson. This move reflects the firm’s continued growth across the South and the increasing demand for comprehensive, locally rooted, and nationally connected legal services throughout the region.

The Jackson office marks GRSM’s transition from a virtual presence to a dedicated, physical space in the heart of Mississippi’s capital. Since opening in 2019 with one attorney physically based in the state, the office has grown to seven attorneys who now call Jackson home. The move accommodates this expansion and establishes a permanent base of operations for serving clients across Mississippi and the broader Southern corridor.

“Our growth in Jackson is a natural extension of the firm’s momentum across the South,” said Hiawatha Northington II, Managing Partner of GRSM’s Jackson office. “We’ve built a strong team here with deep roots in Mississippi’s legal and business communities. Establishing a permanent office in the Capital City not only reflects our commitment to this region, but also enhances our ability to deliver responsive, high-caliber legal service to clients statewide and nationwide.”

Northington, who has practiced law in Mississippi for nearly three decades, brings trial experience in professional liability, labor and employment, and insurance defense. Northington is a certified mediator and former Adjunct Professor of Legal Writing and Appellate Advocacy at Mississippi College School of Law, and has represented Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and individuals in high-stakes litigation and complex commercial disputes.

The Jackson office will support local, regional, and national clients across a wide range of industries, including employers, manufacturers, insurers, professional service providers, and property owners. According to Northington, the firm will handle complex civil litigation in both state and federal courts, as well as administrative proceedings before federal and state agencies. Areas of practice include commercial litigation, employment law, insurance bad faith, construction, product and general liability, consumer protection, professional liability, environmental and toxic tort, breach of warranty, and breach of fiduciary duty.