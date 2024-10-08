Greenville Kearns Aerospace Maintenance Expanding in Washington County

Kearns Aerospace Maintenance (GKAM) is investing in its aircraft maintenance operations in Greenville. The project is a $11.75 million corporate investment and will create 31 new jobs.

“Greenville Kearns Aerospace Maintenance has been part of the Delta’s economic landscape for more than a decade, and I am grateful this veteran-owned company is once again investing in its operations and in our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “By creating these 31 additional jobs, GKAM will employ nearly 300 workers at its Greenville location—an impressive figure that stands as a testament to the productivity of Washington County’s workforce and the fact that Mississippi is a great place to start and grow a successful business.”

GKAM specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as avionics/structure modifications, manufacturing, inspection and kitting for military and civilian aircraft. Since 2022, the company has leased a hangar at Mid Delta Regional Airport, where it previously committed to creating 250 jobs.

With this newest investment, GKAM plans to retrofit two existing aircraft hangars to be used for aircraft painting, paint striping, hazmat capture and hazmat storage and containment. The 31 new jobs will bring the total number of jobs committed to by GKAM to 281. Additionally, the new capabilities will make GKAM one of the largest aircraft depots in the U.S. and the largest veteran-owned small business in the U.S.

“This expansion marks the start of an exciting chapter in Greenville Kearns Aerospace Maintenance history,” said GKAM President and CEO, Ronnie Kearns. “Adding the strip and paint to our modification and maintenance capability will establish GKAM as one of the largest maintenance and depot facilities in the southeast. Having the capacity to work up to six C-130 aircraft under one roof simultaneously, and now adding strip and paint to our capabilities, make us a true competitor in the DoD aircraft maintenance space.”

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. AccelerateMS and Washington County also are assisting with the project.

“Mississippi’s strong economic momentum continues its upward trend with this latest investment by GKAM,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director, Bill Cork.

GKAM expects to complete the expansion by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Soon after, the company plans to fill the 31 new jobs.