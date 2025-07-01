Governor Tate Reeves Announces Launch of AI Talent Accelerator Program 

Governor Tate Reeves recently announced the launch of the Mississippi AI Talent Accelerator Program (MAI-TAP). MAI-TAP is a new initiative that fosters the development of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and related technical capacities across the state’s institutions of higher learning to support the expansion of Amazon Web Services in Mississippi. Additionally, the initiative creates training infrastructure that benefits the broader technology and information infrastructure sectors. The initiative is a partnership between AccelerateMS, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Governor Reeves also announced $9.1 million in grants through MAI-TAP to institutions of higher learning. The grants are a strategic investment in Mississippi’s future workforce and economic competitiveness.

“This is another bold step forward for Mississippi,” said Reeves. “We’re not just preparing for the future—we’re building it. This investment will help to ensure that Mississippians are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

MAI-TAP will stimulate the development of workforce programs that address the skill development demands of the artificial intelligence sector. Each institution will seek private funding and resources to leverage along with state support.

The newly established AI Workforce Readiness Council—through the State Workforce Investment Board and AccelerateMS—will facilitate this collaboration. The Council will be chaired by Dr. Kollin Napier of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network, and each awardee will appoint a designated representative to actively participate on the council.

Grant recipients include: Alcorn State University: $1.15 million, Belhaven University: $390K, Jackson State University: $1.3 million, Millsaps College: $1 million, Mississippi College: $723K, Mississippi State University: $2.2 million, University of Southern Mississippi: $1.24 million, Tougaloo College: $1.08 million.

Reeves also highlighted several institutions of higher learning that did not receive funding but are still playing a major role in MAI-TAP, through existing funding and collaborative efforts. These include Co-Lin Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Hinds Community College, and the University of Mississippi.

“This is about more than just jobs—it’s about opportunity,” said Reeves. “With this initiative, we’re ensuring that Mississippi leads the way in AI and machine learning innovation, as well as workforce readiness. It’s another big day for Mississippi.”