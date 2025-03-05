Gov. Reeves and MDA Unveil New Branding Campaign: “Let’s Break New Ground”

Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Development Authority have unveiled a bold new branding initiative: “Let’s Break New Ground.” Created in partnership with Ridgeland-based The Ramey Agency, the new campaign conveys the state’s commitment to bringing new investments and good-paying job opportunities to Mississippians through its pro-business policies and favorable business environment.

“When it comes to economic development, Mississippi is breaking new ground for business and its people. This brand campaign highlights our state’s pioneering spirit, the strength of our partnerships and our willingness to think creatively to help businesses succeed,” said Reeves.

This past February, Reeves announced Compass Datacenters is locating in Lauderdale County, a project that will create thousands of jobs and will represent a $10 billion investment at full build-out. Last year, substantial investments from companies like Amazon Web Services, Amplify Cell Technologies, Liebherr and PCC Gulf Chem were announced throughout the state. These four projects combined represent nearly $12.8 billion in new capital investments and the creation of nearly 3,500 jobs.

The “Let’s Break New Ground” initiative reflects the state’s proactive approach to recruiting these types of game-changing projects. This includes a commitment to explore new possibilities and embrace a fresh perspective to increase speed to market. It also emphasizes several key attributes that make Mississippi a top destination for business: a streamlined process with less red tape and innovative incentives; collaboration with local leaders, utilities and educational institutions to reduce risk; and flexibility to tailor solutions that benefit both businesses and local communities.

“Mississippi has a proven track record of delivering results for businesses,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “With ‘Let’s Break New Ground,’ we’re sending a clear message that Mississippi is the place where innovation meets opportunity.