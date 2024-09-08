GenTeal Recognized as Fastest Growing Retail Company in Mississippi

GenTeal Apparel, a premium men’s clothing company, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned businesses for the third year in a row. The Oxford-based brand has positioned itself as the fastest growing retail company in Mississippi, and it is ranked in the Top 20% of fastest growing privately owned businesses in the country.

“This honor is a testament to our retail partners who believe in the brand, and our passionate and engaged customers who motivate and challenge us day in and day out,” said Abigail Linton, CEO of GenTeal Apparel. “We’re thrilled to be included on this list for a third consecutive year, and I’m incredibly grateful to the hard work and creative energy our team pours into everything they do.”

Founded in 2016, GenTeal was first sold at historic men’s clothing shop Landry’s on Oxford Square. It can now be found in more than 250 specialty retailers and country clubs in 22 states. From 2020 through 2023, the company has grown by 512%, positioning it in the Top 25 fastest growing retail operations in the country.

Following their warehouse roof collapse due to Winter Storm Gerri earlier this year, GenTeal moved the bulk of their distribution operations to Tupelo. The company faced setbacks in fulfilling winter orders because of this misfortune, but demonstrated resilience by returning to business as usual in Spring 2024.

GenTeal is one of 11 companies from Mississippi on the Inc. 5000, ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They also must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2023.