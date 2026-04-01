GE Aerospace Makes $18 Million Investment at Batesville Site

GE Aerospace plans to invest another $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supplier base during 2026 to help accelerate engine deliveries, ramp production of parts that safely extend time between maintenance shop visits, and strengthen defense production to keep pace with military demand.

The 2026 investment, which includes $18 million at the GE Aerospace Batesville site, is the company’s second consecutive $1 billion U.S. investment—will benefit sites across more than 30 communities in 17 states.

Matt Shambaugh H. Lawrence Culp, Jr

“What we make in Batesville goes a long way in helping power the newest narrowbody and widebody engines around the world, and this investment allows us to deliver for our customers, U.S. manufacturing, and the region,” said Matt Shambaugh, Site Leader for GE Aerospace in Batesville.

GE Aerospace also plans to hire 5,000 U.S. workers, including both manufacturing and engineering roles, in addition to the 5,000 people it hired last year. “Maintaining U.S. aerospace leadership requires sustained investment in our people, our facilities, and the technologies that will define the future of flight,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace. “This investment is for our customers, our communities, and our country.”