GE Aerospace Announces $11 Million Investment in Batesville

GE Aerospace is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Batesville. Various projects that represent a significant investment by the company, including its recently announced $11 million investment, will create 100 new jobs.

The expansion will add industrial equipment, precision measuring tools and high-precision machines. It also will add inspection technology, which will enable the Batesville site to maintain quality as it increases the production of components used in narrow-body and wide-body aircraft engines and military fighter jet and helicopter engines.

“What impacts our area the most is the sustainability of a great American company. After many years, this expansion confirms our area’s consistent ability to provide GE Aerospace with a highly skilled workforce, surpassing production expectations. Their investment brings an even more advanced innovation to our workforce, making our GE Aerospace shop more relevant and essential within the aeronautical industry. We are always proud to say that when you fly, the plane is likely to be using a GE Aerospace Batesville jet engine,” said Panola Partnership Director of Economic Development Joe Azar.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is assisting with building improvements and equipment relocation. AccelerateMS, Panola Partnership, TVA and Northwest Mississippi Community College are assisting with the project, as well.

“From the start, the GE Aerospace site has been at the forefront of manufacturing cutting edge parts that are key for the future of aviation. The site’s role and number of employees continues to grow. These parts that are made from new, advanced materials play a key role in providing more efficiency and durability in GE Aerospace’s newest engines. We are grateful for the partnership we have with the county and Mississippi to strengthen manufacturing in the region,” said Brian Rapien, GE Aerospace Plant Leader, Batesville Composites Operation.

The company expects to fill the jobs over the next three years.