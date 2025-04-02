First Commercial Bank Announces Name Change to Story Financial Partners

First Commercial Bank announced plans to change its name to Story Financial Partners. As the bank celebrates its 25th anniversary this year as a dedicated financial partner, it is continuing a strong legacy of providing exceptional service to its clients and communities.

The name change is scheduled to go into effect on August 4 of this year.

“Since our founding in 2000, we’ve consistently delivered service and guidance to our clients and communities and value to our shareholders. We’ve garnered talented associates who know how to effectively deliver our brand promise by having our clients always knowing and believing how much we care,” said Curt Gabardi, President and CEO.

“The rebrand marks a new chapter for the bank as we approach our 25th year in business by preserving the culture and values our clients have come to know and expect, while embracing a bold and distinctive new name reflective of the comprehensive financial advice and counsel we provide. Our new name pays respect to our past, as it encompasses who we have been and what the team has accomplished. Story Financial Partners is a name we can trademark and is one that is as unique and inviting as we are, while avoiding confusion with other companies with ‘First’ or ‘Commercial’ in their name,” said Gabardi. “After all, everyone has a story and we’re proud to share the story of our associates, of our valued clients and the communities we serve.”

“We have a 25-year track record of financial strength and stability. Our new name reflects the endless potential we envision for our clients and communities and the ambition we have for continued growth. The newly differentiated name reflects who we are as storytellers,” said Sam Lane, Chief Development Officer. “It’s the story of our bank, our clients and our communities.”