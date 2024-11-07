Ferris Honored with Member of the Year Award, Visit Oxford Wins for Best Overall Digital Media

Visit Oxford MS received statewide recognition at The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA)’s annual tourism awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, on October 2-4. Celebrating the destination’s impact on the state’s tourism industry, the awards presented to Visit Oxford MS were MTA Member of the Year to executive director Kinney Ferris and Best Overall Digital Media.

“Kinney Ferris goes above and beyond every single day when it comes to leading our Visit Oxford team,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “She is a team player and is always ready to take on the next challenge.”

The Member of the Year award is presented to an outstanding volunteer member who goes above and beyond for the betterment of the organization. Ferris joined Visit Oxford (formerly the Oxford Convention & Visitors Bureau) in 2009 as the Office Manager, and over the past 15 years, she has served in various roles, including being named Deputy Director in 2017, where she played a crucial role in managing public relations and sales efforts. In 2019, she was appointed Executive Director.

“I am incredibly honored to receive MTA’s Member of the Year award,” said Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford MS.

The Best Overall Digital Media award is given to the tourism entity that has effectively integrated digital media into their marketing and communications plan by developing relationships and building valuable users. In addition, this entity has analyzed, adapted and improved their strategy to perfect their overall digital media efforts.

The award recognizes Visit Oxford’s “A Place to…Your Story” campaign, which launched July 2023 to differentiate Oxford’s offerings through engaging content. Capturing intent-driven audiences with short-form videos and tailored messaging, Visit Oxford leveraged creative storytelling and a strategic mix of digital channels. The campaign successfully showcased Oxford as a unique destination for leisure and business travelers, driving over 60 million impressions, an increase of 144% organic website engagement and a 26% increase in revenue.