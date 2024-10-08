Exxel Outdoors Locating Operations in Tupelo Represents an Investment of $2 Million

Exxel Outdoors, a brand leader that creates high-quality products for outdoor recreation, commercial uses and the U.S. military, is relocating its national warehousing and distribution center from Reno, Nevada, to Tupelo. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $2 million and will create at least 40 jobs.

“Exxel Outdoors has some of the most recognizable brands of camping gear in the world, and we are excited to welcome them to Tupelo,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan. “Their presence will further diversify our local economy, and aid in Tupelo’s appeal as a hub for business growth and innovation.”

Exxel Outdoors’ new Tupelo distribution center positions the company closer to the majority of its customers, providing even faster delivery and related services. Additionally, Tupelo provides a strong connection to Exxel’s manufacturing operations in nearby Haleyville, Alabama, where it owns the largest and only major sleeping bag plant in the U.S.

“We are grateful to Exxel Outdoors for choosing to locate in Lee County, bringing new jobs and opportunities to our community,” said Wesley Webb, President of the Lee County Board of Supervisors. “A special thank you to the Mississippi Development Authority and Community Development Foundation for their partnerships in making this project happen.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lee County also is assisting with the project.

Exxel Outdoors’ diversified portfolio includes brands with offerings in various sectors, including outdoor recreation, military, airbeds and urban travel. Its brands include Kelty, Kelty Tactical, Ultimate Direction, Sierra Designs, Hex, Slumberjack, Wenzel, SJK and X2O.