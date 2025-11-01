Ergon Marine & Industrial Supply Extends Services Into Upper Mississippi  

Ergon Marine & Industrial Supply (EMIS) is launching a third location in Wood River, Illinois, adding to its’ service network across the Mississippi River. The new site extends the company’s offering into the Upper Mississippi, giving vessels greater choice on where to fuel, restock supplies and offload waste.

The launch of the additional Wood River location is part of a series of EMIS initiatives to meet customer requests for greater connectivity on the river. The new location gives boats on the Mississippi River access to Ergon’s full-service offering. This service includes the supply of fuel and oil, drop shipping, delivery of groceries, and the removal of slop and oil.

The Mississippi River moves on average 80 million tons of cargo every year. Every minute businesses spend on the river matters to their bottom line. For over 50 years, EMIS has served the river community by getting customers what they need and when they need it directly on the water, helping them reduce their total travel time.

“We continuously meet with industry partners to learn about our customers’ pain points and support them with the solutions they need,” said Chris Maxwell, EMIS Vice President of Marine Operations. “Through this, we have learned there is a desire for our service in other locations, including Wood River. We are excited to bring our customer-focused service and fair market pricing to the Wood River area.”