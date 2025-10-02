Entergy Launches Largest Grid Upgrade in Company History

Entergy Mississippi is meeting customers’ power needs to provide more and better power by making a five-year investment in reliability, while keeping rates far below the national average. And the large industrial investments that companies like Amazon have made in Mississippi will help fund the effort.

Superpower Mississippi is the largest, most comprehensive grid upgrade in the company’s history and will save customers millions in costs that otherwise would be included in future bills. Although Entergy Mississippi makes power reliability investments every year that are already included in customer bills, we will be asking the Mississippi Public Service Commission for approval to increase total spending on grid improvements by 50%, or $300 million, at no cost to Mississippi customers. This spending increase to strengthen the power grid is possible because of new revenues provided by Amazon and other large industrial customers’ investments in Mississippi, and it will help us target a significant goal for the first time—to cut power outages for Entergy Mississippi customers in half within five years. With $600 million in grid improvement investments already included in current and future plans, these new investments will bring the total improvement project to almost $1 billion toward a stronger grid.

“Superpower Mississippi will transform the power grid like we’ve never seen before with better power at a lower cost. With this additional $300 million dollars, we’re investing 50% more in reliability to reach a 50% reduction in outages, all at 0% added cost to our customers,” said Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO, Entergy Mississippi.

Any large, industrial or data center customer helps pay for the upkeep and expansion of the power grid that everyone uses, easing the costs that residential customers bear for their own household power needs.

“We were facing a moment where the growth in our service area was not moving as quickly as our projected costs, which would have resulted in significant rate increases. The solution we needed—and found—was to attract growth to our service area in the form of a large customer that could help share in the costs to serve all our customers and bring down future costs for everyone.” said Fisackerly.

Customers can expect to see reliability work begin immediately across Entergy Mississippi’s 45-county service area and continue over the next five years. In addition to these improvements, customers can look forward to power generation portfolio benefits in the future, as Entergy transform the power grid through Superpower Mississippi.