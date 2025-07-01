Entergy Awards $70,000 in Grants to Support Economic Development Training 

Nine communities in Entergy Mississippi’s service area will receive the company’s annual economic development grant to help boost business growth in their communities. The grants are awarded through the Excellerator Competitive Communities program, which helps communities within Entergy’s service area expand and attract new businesses and jobs.

This year, the program is awarding $70,000 in grants to support digital marketing, site development and economic development training. The recipients include the Greater Grenada County Partnership, Tate County Economic Development Foundation, Yazoo County Economic Development District, Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber, Natchez, Inc., Rankin First Economic Development, Vicksburg-Warren Partnership, Washington County Economic Alliance, and Jefferson Davis County Economic Development District.

“The communities we serve are strengthened when new industries choose Mississippi, and current businesses expand. This grant program is just one way we help influence growth in the state,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi Vice President of Business and Economic Development. “This year’s recipients serve communities with plenty of potential for development, and we’re excited to see these funds help them succeed.”

Over nine years, the program has awarded over $670,000 to more than 20 Mississippi communities. The grants have assisted with strategic planning, site readiness, and marketing materials.

The selected commun-ities may also leverage the grant when applying for state or federal site development assistance programs. By strategically partnering with Entergy Mississippi, economic development organiza-tions are enhancing industrial sites and elevating their communities.

Entergy Mississippi’s economic development team works with communities year-round to help prepare them for growth. Learn more about Entergy Mississippi’s economic development efforts at goentergy.com/our-region/mississippi/.