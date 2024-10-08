DRA Recognizes 2024 Leadership Class During Graduation Ceremony

The Delta Regional Authority has announced 29 new graduates of its Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy, an extensive leadership develop-ment program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Representing the 2024 DLI Executive Academy Class, graduates hail from various cities and towns within DRA’s eight-state service region, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The leadership class was selected through a competitive application process led by DRA’s board of governors and federal co-chairman to complete the annual nine-month program designed to empower a corps of servant leaders with the tools, experiences and networks to address local and regional economic development challenges.

“The Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy equips a dedicated and diverse group of leaders to drive change within and outside of their communities and accelerate prosperity across the region,” said Dr. Corey Wiggins, DRA Federal Co-Chairman. “We are thankful for these leaders for entrusting us to help support them along their DLI journey, and we look forward to the great things they will accomplish in their communities with an enhanced set of skills and knowledge.”

During the program, graduates participated in six in-person sessions led by local, regional, and national experts and covered policy areas and skills related to public infrastructure, regional transportation systems, workforce development, coalition-building and other fields necessary to facilitate economic development in the Delta. Graduates then culminate with enhanced decision-making skills, policy development know-how, strengthened leadership capacity, and a mutual understanding of regional, state, and local culture and issues.

“Investing in people and fostering meaningful connections is essential for creating lasting change in our region,” said Sea Talantis, DRA Director of Human Infrastructure. “The Delta Leadership Institute unites a diverse group of leaders from across the Delta, who may come from different places, but face similar challenges. This experience provides them with the tools, knowledge, and relationships they need to return home and inspire growth in their communities. Together, they form a passionate and driven network, ready to create positive, transformative change.”

Since 2005, the DLI Executive Academy has provided leadership development to nearly 700 community leaders from diverse backgrounds, sectors and industries to improve economic competitiveness and social viability throughout the Delta region. Upon completion of the leadership program, graduates become a part of the DLI Alumni Network to engage with other DLI alumni for ongoing engagement and support of the region.