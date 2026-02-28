Delta Regional Authority Awards Funds for Infrastructure Improvement

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently concluded Fiscal Year 2025 with an investment of nearly $17 million to support 11 critical infrastructure projects across the region. Provided through the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF), this funding program is designed to address unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and flood control needs for DRA communities within the lower Mississippi Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Awarded to grantees spanning across Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana and Mississippi, the $17 million investment will support 11 projects estimated to create or retain more than 1,700 jobs and impact more than 18,000 families in the Delta region. Together, these projects will help to strengthen the region’s economic vitality by supporting residents, attracting and retaining businesses, and fostering economic growth.

“The Community Infrastructure Fund is one of DRA’s most unique tools that allows us to expand and invest in the region’s public infrastructure,” said Dr. Corey Wiggins, DRA Federal Co-Chairman. “As a result of this investment, 18,700 families will have improved access to infrastructure, helping to enhance their quality of life and increase economic opportunities in their communities.”

With these awards, DRA’s total CIF investments for Fiscal Year 2025 now reach approximately $46 million, supporting 35 projects across its eight-state region.

In Mississippi the following received funding:

The Public Service Commission of Yazoo City was awarded approximately $1 million to rehabilitate three water storage tanks to ensure safe, reliable and quality water services to residents.

The City of Water Valley was awarded $1 million to make major improvements to the city’s electrical system to provide for a modern and efficient system that will deliver uninterrupted service and power.