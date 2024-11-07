Delta Lodging Group Breaks Ground on New TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Corinth

Over 225 people recently attended the official groundbreaking ceremony and luncheon for the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott construction in Corinth, MS.

The 89-room all-suite hotel is being developed by Delta Lodging Group, LLC, of Greenwood, a hotel management and development company that currently owns and operates 12 limited service hotels in the Mississippi Delta.

The groundbreaking ceremony was emceed by GT McCullough, president of the Corinth and Alcorn County economic entity The Alliance. Also speaking were Christy Burns, executive director of Visit Corinth; Mayor Ralph Dance of Corinth; Tim Mitchell, representing Alcorn County’s Board of Supervisors; State Sen. Rita Parks; and Scott Waller, President and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council.

The ceremony and the follow up luncheon were also keynoted by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Delta Lodging Group CEO Sarah Ozbun.

Wicker highlighted the economic impact of the hotel development in his remarks, specifically mentioning the increase in tax collections and jobs for the area because of its construction. He noted the owners of the hotel, the Chawla family, are a perfect example of proper immigration policy that legally brings people to the United States who can improve the economy and the wellbeing of their communities. Wicker brought Waller to the stage to also highlight new developments in Mississippi and the growth of the state’s economy.