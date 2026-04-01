Defense Company General Atomics Expands in Shannon    

efense technology company General Atomics is expanding its operations in Shannon, home to the company’s Electromagnetic Systems Group. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $25 million.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems develops advanced product solutions for defense, government and national security customers. To support the production of next-generation defense systems, including Bullseye™, a long-range precision-guided strike missile, GA-EMS is updating and expanding its production line in Lee County with new, fully automated computer numerical control machines. The project increases the company’s production capacity and positions it for future competitive U.S. Department of Defense contracts.

Barry Parker Scott Fortney

“Expanding our production capacity allows us to accelerate production of our advanced weapon systems. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver critical capabilities to rapidly support U.S. national defense priorities reliably and at scale,” said Scott Forney, President, GA-EMS

“We are deeply grateful that General Atomics continues to invest in Lee County and sees the long-term value of growing its operations in Shannon, Mississippi. This expansion strengthens our local economy, supports high-quality jobs and reinforces Lee County’s role in advanced defense manufacturing. Projects like this demonstrate the power of strong partnerships and the lasting impact they have on our community and workforce,” said Barry Parker, President, Lee County Board of Supervisors.

The company has operated its Electromagnetic Systems Group in Shannon since 2005.