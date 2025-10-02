D7 Metals Company Announces New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Gulfport 

D7 Metals specializes in creating a wide range of products including metal roofing panels, flashings, and customized copings. Their products are supplied exclusively through a network of distributors, which allows for quality products nationwide for both commercial and residential projects.

Gulfport will be the first of many cities to gain a new D7 Metals manufacturing plant. The new plant will provide both direct and indirect benefits to the community. It will create a variety of long-term high paid positions in production, maintenance, logistics, and management. Indirectly, it will create higher traffic through the area that will benefit local suppliers, transportation, retail, and hospitality services.

“Restoring American manufacturing will not only restore our wealth; it will restore our pride in ourselves,” said Mississippi State Treasurer, David McRae.

McRae emphasized the broader societal benefits and notes that Mississippi is an attractive destination for manufacturing and business growth. Projects like PCC GulfChem Corporation in Harrison County for chemical manufacturing and the SouthPoint Mississippi Industrial Park in Grenada reflect his statements. The D7 Metals facility along with the chemical plant and industrial park are projected to bring thousands of jobs to the state. The financial impact extends to increased tax revenues for local and state governments, which can then be reinvested in public services, infrastructure improvements, and education. The presence of a new D7 Metals plant can also lead to workforce development, resulting in collaboration among companies and educational institutions.

“Overall, a new manufacturing plant will foster a renewed sense of community pride and a robust economic ecosystem,” said McRae. “It signifies confidence in the region’s potential, attracting further investment and talent. As Mississippi continues its ‘Made-in-America’ efforts, cities like Gulfport stand ready to reap the benefits of a thriving manufacturing sector that will strengthen families, revive the community, and pave the way for a strong economic future.”