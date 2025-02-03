Cooperative Energy Awards Grants to Support Economic Development in State

Cooperative Energy, together with the 11 Member electric distribution cooperatives it serves, invested $277,500 in strategic economic development efforts across the state in 2024.

The grant funds were awarded as part of the Cooperative Competes program which provides funding for proactive site and community development to attract new capital investment and job creation to the region.

“Continued funding of the Cooperative Competes program reflects the unwavering commitment of our Members to advancing economic opportunities in Mississippi,” said Jeff C. Bowman, Cooperative Energy President and CEO. “Through this grant fund, even our most rural communities are empowered to maximize local, state, and federal resources, enhancing their readiness to attract investments and create jobs that transform their economies.”

In 2024, the following grants were awarded for community and economic development efforts:

Greene County – $15,000. Funds were awarded to complete an ALTA (American Land Title Association) Survey of the Greene County Rail Site, served by Singing River Electric.

Leflore/Carroll County – The Greenwood Leflore Carroll Economic Development Foundation – $10,000. Funds to offset the costs of marketing strategy, rebranding, and website design and to support future marketing efforts.

Marion County – $12,500. Funds assisted with a workforce analysis of the region to support industrial recruitment in Marion County, served by Pearl River Valley Electric.

Pearl River County – $25,000. Awarded to support site work and to construct an entrance road to the 30-acre Pearl River County Technology Park located north of NASA’s Stennis Space Center and served by Coast Electric.

Pike County – $31,000. Funds were awarded to complete environmental due diligence studies of the Gateway Industrial Park, including an ALTA Survey and an updated Wetlands Delineation and Threatened and Endangered Species report.

Scott County – $50,000. Grant supports completing environmental due diligence of the Lake MS I-20 Site, served by Southern Pine Electric. The grant will assist Scott County with a portion of the local match for the Mississippi Development Authority’s Site Development Program through which the project received an additional $250,000 grant.

Wayne County – $25,000. Dixie Electric awarded funds to Sipcam Agro USA to support required building improvements and rehabilitation of the Waynesboro facility after the company acquired Odom Industries. The acquisition project resulted in the retention of 88 full-time jobs, the creation of 26 new jobs, and a $3,600,000 capital investment by Sipcam Agro USA.

The Cooperative Competes initiative, aimed at increasing product and community competitiveness, was unveiled in early 2019. A component of the initiative allows economic development organizations to apply for grant funds to offset industrial property development costs or invest in other community and economic development efforts. These funds are provided jointly by Cooperative Energy’s 11-Member electric distribution cooperatives.

Since the program’s inception, 74 Cooperative Competes grants totaling over $2.5 million have been awarded across 28 counties in the state.